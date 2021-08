Golden Wheels car show 2017 photo by Steven H. Robinson

At 1pm, museum director Vicki Stiles will lead the Hillwood History Walk, exploring the surrounding neighborhood from an historical perspective. Gather in front of the museum.



The Walk and the car show are both free events.







On Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10am to 2pm, the Shoreline Historical Museum will stage its annual Golden Wheels car show.Featuring member's vehicles, it will be held on the event space next to the museum, which is located at N 185th and Linden Ave N.