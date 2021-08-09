Scene on the Sound: the Norwegian Encore
Monday, August 9, 2021
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Cruise ships are definitely back. The Norwegian Encore sails from Seattle to Alaska.
"Cruise to Alaska from Seattle and explore more of the Last Frontier in a ship built for non-stop memorable moments. Whip around the Norwegian Encore Speedway, the largest race track at sea. Experience an otherworldly virtual reality wonderland at Galaxy Pavilion.
"Raise the roof every night at our spectacular shows: winner of six Tony Awards®, Kinky Boots is a must-see Broadway hit, or sing along to classic rock hits at The Choir Of Man. Give your taste buds a double dose of delicious at the many dining options, including the brand-new Onda by Scarpetta. Do all this and so much more on Norwegian Encore."
