Fall ferry vehicle reservations are open now

Vehicle reservations for fall (September 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022) San Juan Islands or Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry routes are available now.





For the Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each specific sailing. The remaining space on each sailing will be available two days before.





When Sidney, British Columbia sailings resume, the ferry system will announce in advance when reservations for international service will be made available.











