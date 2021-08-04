Girls Only Try Hockey For Free event August 15 at Highland Ice
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
The Washington Wild Female Hockey Association is hosting a Girls Only Try Hockey For Free Event at Highland Ice Arena on August 15, 2021 at 2:45pm.
The Washington Wild is inviting all girls between age 4-17 to come out to Highland Ice Arena and Try Hockey for Free!!
Beginners are encouraged to come out and get geared up for a true ice hockey experience!
Register at https://wild.sportngin.com/register/form/095247865 or check out wwfha.com for more information about our program!
Highland Ice is located at 18005 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
