Girls Only Try Hockey For Free event August 15 at Highland Ice

Wednesday, August 4, 2021


The Washington Wild Female Hockey Association is hosting a Girls Only Try Hockey For Free Event at Highland Ice Arena on August 15, 2021 at 2:45pm.

The Washington Wild is inviting all girls between age 4-17 to come out to Highland Ice Arena and Try Hockey for Free!!

Beginners are encouraged to come out and get geared up for a true ice hockey experience!

Register at https://wild.sportngin.com/register/form/095247865 or check out wwfha.com for more information about our program!

Highland Ice is located at 18005 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.



