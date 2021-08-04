Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk on Friday in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Rev. Senji Kanaeda

The annual Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk will start the day on Friday August 6, 2021 in Lake Forest Park for the 76th year remembrance of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.









The ceremony at 11:30am in Lake Forest Park is called すべての核犠牲者の為の「慰霊祭」or Subete no kaku giseisha no tame no Irei-sai (memorial, or spirit-consoling, service for all nuclear victims.)

The Peace Walk is shorter this year due to the pandemic. The Peace Walk on August 6th will be a distance of seven miles, with the procession beginning in Lake Forest Park and ending in Seattle at Green Lake. Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island will conduct a short ceremony for peace at 11:30am at the Peace Pole on the corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104)





This day is part of a seven-day walk that began in Eugene on July 24th and ends at the Trident nuclear submarine base at Bangor, Washington on August 9th.



All are invited to participate in the short ceremony in Lake Forest Park and for all or any part of the seven-mile Peace Walk to Green Lake.



For more information, please contact Rev. Senji Kanaeda or Rev. Gilberto Perez at 206-780-6739 or 206-724-7632 (cell), or Glen Milner at 206-979-8319.







