Honky Tonk Sweethearts Mini-Concert on Saturday, August 7th
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
If you’re missing Weekend Music at Third Place Commons, you’re not alone! Weekend Music onstage at the Commons will be back this fall.
But in the meantime, scoot your coffee table out of the way and tune in for a TPC At Home dance party featuring Weekend Music favorites, the Honky Tonk Sweethearts on Saturday, August 7th at 7pm.
Recorded inside Third Place Commons during full COVID restrictions, this mini-concert will be half an hour of highly danceable old style country and rock'n'roll to get you moving and feeling good!
Enjoy a sneak preview video performance on the Third Place Commons YouTube channel.
Then mark your calendar and be sure to tune in here on Saturday at 7 for the full streaming show.
This mini-concert is part of Third Place Commons’ Summer of Music. Check the online calendar for more music-themed programs throughout the summer including upcoming book and movie club meetings, another streaming concert later this month, and a fun outdoor concert with Rainy City Riff Raff on September 18th.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
