Book review by Aarene Storms: Clap When You Land
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Every year, Camino Rios looks forward to summer, when her beloved father will come home to the Dominican Republic from New York.
Every year, Yahaira Rios dreads the summer months when her beloved father leaves home in New York to spend time tending to business in the Dominican Republic.
Two girls, separated by distance, never knew the other existed until the day that Papi's plane crashed into the ocean with no survivors. Gradually, all the secrets he has kept on both sides of the ocean are revealed. Suddenly, each girl learns that she has a sister.
Papi had been the center of each family. With him gone, they mourn...and they also wonder if they can ever really forgive him.
This novel-in-verse steadily uncovers the secrets held close by Yahaira and Camino and by the people they love. Read it for the beautiful language, read it for the lush descriptions of people and places, but most of all: read it for the story it tells.
Recommended for ages 14 to adult. Some cussing, kissing, bullying, and sexual situations including an attempted sexual assault.
Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net
0 comments:
Post a Comment