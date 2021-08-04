Jobs: United Way hiring AmeriCorps workers

Wednesday, August 4, 2021


United Way of King County’s Benefits Hub Program is looking for 28 new AmeriCorps members, whose role will be to help community and technical college students persist in school, attain credentials, and achieve financial stability. 

People of color, first generation college students, and community college graduates are highly encouraged to apply.


AmeriCorps Benefits Hub Coaches serve from August 30, 2021 – August 26, 2022, at a choice of 10 different locations in King County. The application deadline is August 16, 2021.

Find the application link and details at: https://bit.ly/uwkcapply.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions at unitedwayamericorps@uwkc.org! Thank you in advance for helping us to spread the word about these service opportunities within our community.



