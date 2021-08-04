Shoreline council agenda for August 9, 2021



The agenda for the August 9, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one Action item and one Study item.









On July 26, 2021, the City Council meeting included a closed-record appeal hearing on an appeal filed by the Shoreline Preservation Society (SPS).





Council will consider adoption of proposed Ordinance No. 940 which provides the findings and conclusions supporting its decision. In considering proposed Ordinance No. 940, the City Council will need to waive Council Rule 3.5 which requires ordinances to have three readings.





Council determined to remand the matter to the Shoreline Commission based on Issue No. 7 which asserted that the Shoreline Commission failed to provide timely public notice.









Council will receive a brief update on addressing homelessness in Shoreline with a focus on providing an overview of the newly formed King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) and the Sub-Regional Planning Process.





