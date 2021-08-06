Free Comic Book Day in person at the Shoreline Library August 14

Friday, August 6, 2021


Free Comic Book Day in person at the Shoreline Library

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/60b65c0aa65390300068093f

Saturday, August 14, 10am-5pm
Description: All ages welcome. Visit the Shoreline Library to pick up your free comics! Get comics from Marvel, DC, Image, Tokyopop, Dark Horse and more!

This will be a little different than other Free Comic Book Days we've had in year's past, but don't let that deter you from stopping by and getting your comics!

We will have comics for kids, teens and adults.

Available while supplies last, come early!

Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available by request. Please contact the library at least seven days before the event for ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for online programs. Send your request to access@kcls.org.




Post a Comment

