Shoreline Police: The receipt is literally longer than your arm, but not a single item was paid for.



Just before noon on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, King County Sheriff's Office deputies in Shoreline responded to Fred Meyer after a subject attempted to roll this cart of stolen merchandise out of the store.

How much merchandise can a person fit into a cart? In this case it was $1598 of goods of all sorts.





Stores will 'ring' shoplifted goods into the register so deputies know the cost of the stolen property. The receipt in this case stretched nearly half the width of the patrol car's hood.





There is compassion shared among retailers in King County and our deputies for those experiencing food insecurity. This case is not about hunger, but greed.





Retail theft at this scale harms the bottom-line of the retailers who are the fabric of Shoreline and beyond. These stores provide the first jobs and second chances in our communities.





This suspect was booked for misdemeanor theft and the case forwarded to the prosecutor for review. Property crimes, we always say, are people crimes. The Sheriff's Office will be a partner in combating retail theft.



