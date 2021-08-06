August in-person (and zoom option) meetings for Lake Forest Park Rotary

We are meeting in person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian on Wednesday mornings at 7:00am for breakfast, and our speakers start at 7:30am. You can also join via Zoom.Join Zoom MeetingSpeaker: Harley O'Neil, Jr.Topic: Talita Cumi is a place of refuge for orphaned, abused, and abandoned children ages 4 to 18 in the city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia.Description: Talita Cumi means child, arise! It speaks to the spirit of these children, and children everywhere, whose resiliency rises above the apparent limitations of their situations.Speaker: Hilary Franz, Washington Commissioner of Public LandsTopic: Climate Change and our Forest LandsDescription: Elected in 2016, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz protects and manages nearly six million acres of public lands in Washington State – from coastal waters and aquatic reserves, to working forests and farms, to commercial developments and recreation areas. Commissioner Franz is committed to ensuring our public lands are healthy and productive, both today and for future generations.As the leader of our state's largest wildfire fighting force, she has pushed for new strategies, innovations, and resources to protect our communities. In order to restore wildfire resilience in our forests, Commissioner Franz developed a 20-year Forest Health Strategic Plan. This plan will make more than one million acres of forest healthier and more resistant to wildfires – a scale and pace that is unprecedented.Hilary Franz was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, graduating from St. Mary's Academy in Portland, Oregon, in 1988. She was a competitive ice skater for twelve years as a child and teenager. Franz graduated from Smith College with a bachelor's degree in English language and government in 1992 and the Northeastern University School of Law with a juris doctor. She practiced as an attorney in the Seattle area from 1997 to 2011, specializing in environmental law and conservation.Franz was elected to the Bainbridge Island city council in 2008 and served one term, during which she lobbied the state government for the establishment of the area's first open water marina at Eagle Harbor. Franz joined Seattle-based conservation organization Futurewise as its director. She served on several regional conservation and land management boards, including committees of the Puget Sound Regional Council before running for Commissioner of Public Lands.Speaker: Dr. Susana ReyesTopic: Shoreline School Year Preview and Introduction to Superintendent Dr. Susana ReyesDescription: What will the new school year look like for local students? Shoreline Public Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Susana Reyes, will join us to provide a preview to the 2021-2022 school year. Learn about changes to health and safety protocols, instructional programs, initiatives and more. Dr. Reyes will also share more about herself and her journey to become superintendent of Shoreline Schools.