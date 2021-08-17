Art Walk Edmonds Thursday - 18 businesses and live music



Summer is not over yet, and there are more opportunities to see art all month long in downtown Edmonds, as well as at our third Thursday Art Walk Edmonds on August 19, 2021 5-8pm! Summer is not over yet, and there are more opportunities to see art all month long in downtown Edmonds, as well as at our third Thursday Art Walk Edmonds on August 19, 2021 5-8pm!

19 businesses have fresh art up for you to peruse, and 18 of them will be open during the Third Thursday Art Walk hours to welcome in Art Lovers. Don't miss your opportunity to meet the artists and see: pottery, photography, paintings, illustrations, posters, mural artists and more!



We'll have live music, too!





Brazilian recording artist, vocalist, composer, percussionist, guitarist, and musical arranger, Eduardo Mendonca will be at the Hazel Miller Plaza from 4-6pm, courtesy of the Edmonds Arts Commission.









Take a look at the



Due to the rise of the Delta variant, Snohomish county has reinstated masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. Please help our downtown stay safe and healthy!



Come do something AWEsome with us!





AWE has also procured the Edmonds Woodway High School String Quartet will be wowing us with their talent. Stay tuned while we determine the perfect location for them.Take a look at the map (or look for the square placards hanging in their doors or windows with a QR code) to see participating businesses, their open hours and some information about their artist(s).Due to the rise of the Delta variant, Snohomish county has reinstated masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. Please help our downtown stay safe and healthy!Come do something AWEsome with us!



