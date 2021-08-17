Seattle Rep's Professional Arts Training Program accepting applications for eight paid apprenticeships

Photo courtesy Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep has announced that its Professional Arts Training Program (PATP) will return for the December 2021-June 2022 programming season after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Seattle Rep has announced that its Professional Arts Training Program (PATP) will return for the December 2021-June 2022 programming season after a hiatus due to the pandemic.





Geared toward individuals interested in a professional arts career path, the PATP offers participants a paid opportunity to strengthen their skills and talents with real-world training in the theater and performing arts from professionals in the industry.





Eight paid apprenticeship positions across arts disciplines are available offering professional training and experience in theater and the performing arts.



