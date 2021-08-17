Seattle Rep's Professional Arts Training Program accepting applications for eight paid apprenticeships

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Photo courtesy Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep has announced that its Professional Arts Training Program (PATP) will return for the December 2021-June 2022 programming season after a hiatus due to the pandemic. 

Geared toward individuals interested in a professional arts career path, the PATP offers participants a paid opportunity to strengthen their skills and talents with real-world training in the theater and performing arts from professionals in the industry. 

Eight paid apprenticeship positions across arts disciplines are available offering professional training and experience in theater and the performing arts.

Available are Apprenticeships in Stage Management (two positions), Directing/Casting, Directing/Literary, Production Management, Lighting Design, Development (fundraising), and Youth Engagement. For details visit Seattle Rep at SeattleRep.org/PATP



Posted by DKH at 5:01 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  