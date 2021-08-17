Case updates August 15, 2021
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Wear masks in public indoor spaces
United States
Washington state
Seattle
- Total cases 36,720,973 - 41,302 new
- Total deaths 619,564 - 104 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 466,403 - 6,183 new
- Probable (additional) cases 48,481 - 1,407 new
- Total hospitalizations 28,804 - 467 new
- Total deaths 6,248 - 9 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 120,389 - 1,506 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,027 - 111 new
- Total deaths 1,705 - 0 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 29,450 - 451 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,539 - 23 new
- Total deaths 432 - -1 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,716 - 35 new
- Total hospitalizations 215 - 2 new
- Total deaths 103 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 368 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 18 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
