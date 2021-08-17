Case updates August 15, 2021

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Wear masks in public indoor spaces
Case updates August 15, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  36,720,973 - 41,302 new
  • Total deaths 619,564 - 104 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 466,403 - 6,183 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 48,481 - 1,407 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 28,804 - 467 new 
  • Total deaths 6,248 - 9 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 120,389 -  1,506 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,027 - 111 new 
  • Total deaths 1,705 -  0 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 29,450 - 451 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,539 -  23 new 
  • Total deaths 432 -    -1 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,716 - 35 new
  • Total hospitalizations 215 -   2 new
  • Total deaths 103 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 368 - 7 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 18 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 5:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  