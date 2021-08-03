Adventures of an icebreaker: Training with Air Station Kodiak

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, which spent some time checking out its new engine off Shoreline, is making its way north through Puget Sound.





Along the way, the Healy stops to conduct training exercises with Coast Guard bases on the Sound before they head to Alaska.





Crew members of the Healy will be circumnavigating North America during their 2021 deployment and we plan to follow them.





ENS Grace Tarbrake, a crew member on Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), maintains a line of sight during a man overboard drill in the Straits of Juan De Fuca, Washington on July 12, 2021. ENS Grace Tarbrake, a crew member on Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), maintains a line of sight during a man overboard drill in the Straits of Juan De Fuca, Washington on July 12, 2021.

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member Seaman Haley Newell looks on as Seaman Emily Lewis secures the pelican hook for anchoring in Port Madison, Washington on July 11, 2021.





Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew and Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conduct joint training 15 miles off the shores of Kodiak, Alaska on July 15, 2021.