Shoreline Police: Fingerprints, unlike suspects, never lie



Around 6:30 Sunday morning, a King County Sheriff's Office sergeant in Shoreline found this unoccupied silver sedan abandoned near the 17900 block of Aurora Ave N.





After a quick computer check of the VIN, he learned it had been reported stolen five days earlier in Shoreline. The license plates, as we often see, belonged on another vehicle.



It took only a moment for deputies to locate the woman seen earlier unloading bags from the sedan. It took less time to learn she was using a fake name. When a dispatcher finds no record you exist it's a clue someone isn't being truthful.







Deputies throughout King County are equipped with mobile fingerprint units that are about the size of a deck of cards. A simple computer check, using a print of this woman's index finger, returned her real name along with two felony warrants for theft and assault.





She claimed a boyfriend was driving the car but he was picked up by friends due to his "heart attack." That story seems as believable as the initial name she gave deputies.





Our suspect was booked into the King County Jail where she remains held on her warrants. The car was returned to its owner.



--King County Sheriff's Office









