Piling installed at Lake Ballinger park

The new pilings have been installed at Lake Ballinger, wrapping up the extra noisy hammering.

The waterfront park and boat launch is closed through September for the work.The waterfront project will add a new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch, and enhanced shoreline improvements. Project funding also covers the new restrooms at the boat launch as well as an accessible pathway from the Senior/Community Center to the boat launch area.