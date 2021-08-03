Letter to the Editor: Delay new sidewalks for Council review and public comment: 6-feet-wide-sidewalks in Single Family Residential

To the Editor:

I am correcting my public comment to City Council on May 24th about the width of sidewalks. I received information from Public Works that the Engineering Manual I quoted was from 2020.

In summary: ADA sidewalks are approved at 4-feet-wide; the Shoreline Engineering Manual 2020 stated sidewalks in Single Family Residential should be 5-feet-wide; the Shoreline Engineering Manual 2021 states sidewalks in Single Family Residential should be 6-feet-wide.

Per Shoreline’s Transportation Master Plan, Policy 38.4, page 179 “allow for flexibility in the implementation of the Master Street Plan… such as the presence of large trees.”

Save Shoreline Trees is not challenging the need for sidewalks but questioning the regulation for 6-foot-wide sidewalks in Single Family Residential areas. There have been many comments about the sidewalks along 5th Ave NE where 23 trees will be cut down for 6-foot-wide sidewalks. After this sidewalk is constructed, there are ten more new sidewalks in the New Sidewalk Program.

Per the Comprehensive Plan, Framework Goal 7: “Respect neighborhood character and engage the community in decisions that affect them.”

Save Shoreline Trees has been proactive in seeking information about the New Sidewalk Program. When we asked for information about new sidewalk widths we were told to “check the website in late summer”. And, when we finally received information about the sidewalk width for 5th Ave NE, the design was at 60%, the same time when we were informed about the number of trees to be removed.

Since the Transportation Master Plan is in discussion now, we ask the Council to delay the final design and installation of the 5th Ave NE sidewalks and future sidewalks so the Council can discuss sidewalk widths and provide the opportunity for citizens to make public comment.

Kathleen Russell

Save Shoreline Trees Co-Chair



