Free Concert in the Park Wednesday at Kruckeberg

Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Free Concert in the Park
Wednesday, August 4, 6:30pm
Join your community for a free concert in the park this Wednesday at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline.
This is a walk-up event, no ticket reservations are required.
We look forward to supporting our local musicians again and enjoying a fun night out with friends, family, and the community!
Wednesday, August 4 Lineup
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
6:30pm - Hyaline | Symphonic Electronic
Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Sunscreen and sunglasses may also be a good move. If you bring a high backed chair, please try to sit further back so you don’t obstruct your neighbor's view.
Parking. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has limited parking available. But you may also park at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church. It’s about a 5-10 minute walk. Ridesharing, Lyft/Uber, biking, or walking is a great option as well!
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Aegis Living of Shoreline and Callahan House, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts COVID-19 Requirements and Guidelines: We will be adhering to all CDC and Washington State guidelines during the events.
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
