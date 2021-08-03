Flags at half-staff Tuesday for Deputy Jeremy Brown
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Deputy Brown died in the line of duty on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on August 3rd at the Ilani Event Center in Ridgefield at 1:00pm.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
