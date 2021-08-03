Flags at half-staff Tuesday for Deputy Jeremy Brown

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Brown, 46, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Deputy Brown died in the line of duty on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on August 3rd at the Ilani Event Center in Ridgefield at 1:00pm.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.




