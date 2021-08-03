Case updates August 1, 2021 - State reaches 69.6% vaccination rate but cases are still rising
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older.
Case updates August 1, 2021 - no updates on weekends
United States
Washington state
- Total cases 34,972,532 - 15,896 new
- Total deaths 611,051 - 67 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 434,550 - 2,202 new
- Probable (additional) cases 41,331- 603 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,957 - 186 new
- Total deaths 6,127 - 5 new
King county
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 112,112 - 556 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,707 - 21 new
- Total deaths 1,682 - 0 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 26,872 - 214 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,478 - 6 new
- Total deaths 425 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,569 - 10 new
- Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 351 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
