Case updates August 1, 2021 - State reaches 69.6% vaccination rate but cases are still rising

Tuesday, August 3, 2021


As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older.
    

Case updates August 1, 2021 - no updates on weekends
 

United States 
  • Total cases  34,972,532 - 15,896 new
  • Total deaths 611,051 - 67 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 434,550 - 2,202 new
  • Probable (additional) cases 41,331- 603 new
  • Total hospitalizations 26,957 - 186 new
  • Total deaths 6,127 - 5 new

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 112,112 - 556 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,707 - 21 new 
  • Total deaths 1,682 - 0 new

Seattle
  • Total confirmed cases 26,872 - 214 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,478 - 6 new 
  • Total deaths 425 - 0  new

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,569 - 10 new
  • Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 351 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


