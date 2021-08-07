Adventures of an icebreaker - the Healy observes ice in the Chukchi Sea, Alaska

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Healy crew observe their first ice of this trip. U.S. Coast Guard photo
by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

HEALY crew members observe ice from the bow of the ship in the Chukchi Sea, Alaska on July 28, 2021. HEALY’s mission into the Arctic supports Coast Guard Operation Arctic Shield, enhancing maritime domain awareness, strengthening partnerships and building preparedness, prevention, and response capabilities across the Arctic domain.

View from the Aloft Conn - 90 ft up. U.S. Coast Guard photo
by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

View from HEALY’s Aloft Conn in the Chukchi Sea, Alaska on July 28, 2021. Aloft Conn increases the height of eye to 90 feet, helping our ice pilots choose the path of least resistance. 

LT Ames steers the shop from the Aloft Conn, 90 ft up.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officer, LT Ames, steers the ship from Aloft Conn in the Chukchi Sea, Alaska on July 28, 2021.

Next - joint operations with the USCGC Midgett.



