King county election results as of Friday, August 6, 2021
Sunday, August 8, 2021
King county will continue to count any ballots postmarked on or before August 3, 2021, which was the official election day. The election will be officially certified on August 17.
Local voter turnout ranged from 33.83% for the North City Water District (Shoreline / LFP) to 37.65% for the Northshore Fire Commissioners (LFP / Kenmore)
Results as of Friday, August 6, 2021
All King County voters:
King County Prop 1 "Best Starts for Kids"
- Approved 252,237 passing with 61.87% of votes cast (required 50% +1)
- Rejected 155,432
The only candidate races on the ballot were those with three or more candidates. This election is to select the top two candidates for the November general election. Other races go directly to the November election.
King County Executive - top two go to November election
- Dow Constantine 211,283
- Joe Nguyen 127,650
Kenmore voters only:
City Council Position 4
- Nigel Herbig 3,207
- Bob Black 926
City Council Position 6
- Debra Srebnik 3,542
- Jon Culver 805
Seattle voters only (south of 145th)
Mayor
- Bruce Harrell 60,474
- Lorena González 54,310
City of Seattle City Attorney
- Nicole Thomas-Kennedy 58,776
- Ann Davison 54,839
City of Seattle Council Position 8
- Teresa Mosqueda 94,494
- Kenneth Wilson 26,616
City of Seattle Council Position 9
- Sara Nelson 67,326
- Nikkita Oliver 65,907
Seattle School Board Director District 4
- Vivian Song Maritz 14,180
- Laura Marie Rivera 5,309
Seattle School Board Director District 5
- Michelle Sarju 19,624
- Dan Harder 2,570
Kenmore and Lake Forest Park voters only
Northshore Fire (aka Fire District 16) Commissioner Position 3
- Tyler Byers 5,711
- Don Ellis 925
Northshore Fire (aka Fire District 16) Commissioner Position 5
- Nate Herzog 3,236
- Lisa Wollum 2,980
East Shoreline / West Lake Forest Park voters who live in the water district
North City Water District Commissioner Position 3
- Charlotte Haines 2,991
- Nigel Keiffer 904
0 comments:
Post a Comment