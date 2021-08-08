King county election results as of Friday, August 6, 2021



King county will continue to count any ballots postmarked on or before August 3, 2021, which was the official election day. The election will be officially certified on August 17. King county will continue to count any ballots postmarked on or before August 3, 2021, which was the official election day. The election will be officially certified on August 17.





Local voter turnout ranged from 33.83% for the North City Water District (Shoreline / LFP) to 37.65% for the Northshore Fire Commissioners (LFP / Kenmore)





Results as of Friday, August 6, 2021





All King County voters:





King County Prop 1 "Best Starts for Kids"

Approved 252,237 passing with 61.87% of votes cast (required 50% +1)

Rejected 155,432

The only candidate races on the ballot were those with three or more candidates. This election is to select the top two candidates for the November general election. Other races go directly to the November election.





King County Executive - top two go to November election

Dow Constantine 211,283

Joe Nguyen 127,650

Kenmore voters only:





City Council Position 4

Nigel Herbig 3,207

Bob Black 926 City Council Position 6 Debra Srebnik 3,542

Jon Culver 805

Seattle voters only (south of 145th)





Mayor

Bruce Harrell 60,474

Lorena González 54,310

City of Seattle City Attorney

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy 58,776

Ann Davison 54,839 City of Seattle Council Position 8 Teresa Mosqueda 94,494

Kenneth Wilson 26,616

City of Seattle Council Position 9