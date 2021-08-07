ThatIsNotAnAsianGiantHornet - but if it is, report it

#ThatIsNotAnAsianGiantHornet is an educational campaign to help residents identify Asian giant hornets (AGH) by comparing them to insects that have frequently been reported as suspected Asian giant hornets. is an educational campaign to help residents identify Asian giant hornets (AGH) by comparing them to insects that have frequently been reported as suspected Asian giant hornets.









Report using the Hornet Watch Report Form

Email hornets@agr.wa.gov

Call 1-800-443-6684

As of July 30, 2021, there were no confirmed AGH findings in British Columbia this year. The B.C. government is increasing efforts to engage the public and stakeholders in AGH awareness and monitoring during the key month of August.







You can search #ThatIsNotAnAsianGiantHornet on Twitter to find side by side images of insects next to an AGH.Help everyone learn about (and not kill!) native insects by sharing these images.There have been no new detections for AGH. WSDA (State Agriculture) and USDA (U.S. Dept. Agriculture) are monitoring about 750 traps in Whatcom and Snohomish County, with more still to be added.