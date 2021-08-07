#ThatIsNotAnAsianGiantHornet - but if it is, report it
Saturday, August 7, 2021
You can search #ThatIsNotAnAsianGiantHornet on Twitter to find side by side images of insects next to an AGH.
Help everyone learn about (and not kill!) native insects by sharing these images.
You can also view these images here.
There have been no new detections for AGH. WSDA (State Agriculture) and USDA (U.S. Dept. Agriculture) are monitoring about 750 traps in Whatcom and Snohomish County, with more still to be added.
WSDA (Agriculture) is also encouraging you to be on the lookout and report potential sightings. Insects can end up anywhere, even street lights, so stay alert!
As of July 30, 2021, there were no confirmed AGH findings in British Columbia this year. The B.C. government is increasing efforts to engage the public and stakeholders in AGH awareness and monitoring during the key month of August.
- Report using the Hornet Watch Report Form
- Email hornets@agr.wa.gov
- Call 1-800-443-6684
