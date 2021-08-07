Sports Desk: Shorewood rising senior earns Academic All-American for lacrosse

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Henry Sheffield, USA Lacrosse Academic All-American.
Photo copyright Brian Oevermann
Henry Sheffield, Shorewood High School rising senior, recently earned the USA Lacrosse Academic All-American honoree for 2021. 

He’s one of 16 boys to receive the award in Washington State.

Honorees are “players who exhibit exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represent high standards of academic achievement in the classroom,” according to USA Lacrosse.

Sheffield was nominated by and plays for Shoreline Lacrosse, a team comprised of players from Shorewood and Shorecrest high schools. 

He served as a captain for the team in 2021.

“His hard working dedication is apparent throughout our organization and beyond,” says Shoreline Lacrosse Director and head coach, Walter Valenzuela.
“As a team captain and excellent lacrosse player, to a youth program coach he puts in an amazing effort. He even helped develop a field set-up system for youth games that lowered that burden for all of the volunteers.”

Sheffield’s interest in the game started at the age of three.

“I want to play that sport,” he told his dad after reading a Berenstain Bears book in which the characters were playing lacrosse.

Since third grade, he’s been playing on local lacrosse teams including Shoreline Lacrosse, Edmonds Eagles, and Time Bandits High School Elite.

--Sports Desk



