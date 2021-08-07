GOAT Weed Eating continues this weekend at Midvale Gardens August 7-8

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Midvale Gardens soccer team gets distracted once again.
Photo by Derek Creisler

MIDVALE GARDENS. AUGUST 7-8
(192nd St and the Interurban Trail)

The Greatest of All Time weed eating continues this weekend between the eleven hungry goats of the Earthcraft Services goatherd. Come cheer them on while they transmogrify blackberry vines into fertile pellets of power. 

You might even catch them butting heads over some tasty green treats. But don't worry, goats are benign by nature and definitely kid friendly. And they aren't camera shy either!

PS: The herd will return to the Midvale Gardens site again in September to wrap up their work for the season. We'll announce the dates for these two weekends via Shoreline Area News

And now back to the cud chewing semi-finals...



