U-Haul explosion in Edmonds bowl

U Haul explosion in Edmonds. Photo courtesy Edmonds PD

A U-Haul truck exploded in a fiery eruption at 6th and Glen in the Edmonds Bowl on Tuesday July 6, 2021 around 11:15am.



Pieces of the container flew everywhere doing a lot of property damage - but luckily there were no injuries.





Pieces of the U-Haul flew over a wide range. There was a lot of property damage but no injuries.

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police



Edmonds Police responded and closed the surrounding streets. South Snohomish Fire department put out the flames.



Police reported there were four propane tanks inside the U-Haul. Initial information is that this was accidental based on the propane tanks which were left in the vehicle.





Lynnwood Police helped document the scene with their drone

Lynnwood Police brought their drone to help with documenting the scene.





Seattle ATF will help with the investigation

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police





The cause of the explosion is unclear. While there were propane tanks present, investigators are trying to determine if they led to the explosion. Edmonds Police Detectives, the South Snohomish Fire Marshall and ATF Seattle will continue to investigate.











