LFP police activity around Grace Cole Park on Tuesday

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Grace Cole Park and surrounding streets
Lake Forest Park Police contained the streets around Grace Cole Park on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 around 5:30pm. 

Officers were trying to locate a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle that caused a hit and run collision and then fled on foot in the vicinity.  

There was an active canine track going on but the K9 was unable to locate the suspect.

After about 45 minutes they suspended the search and processed the scene.



