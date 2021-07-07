Back to School Consortium event August 21 - here's how you can be involved





On Saturday, August 21, the Shoreline Back to School Consortium will hold the 20th Annual Back To School Event at the Shoreline Center north parking lot, 18560 1st Avenue NE, from 12:30pm - 4:00pm.



For the past 20 years, the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park communities have come together to support their students and their success.



