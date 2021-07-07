COVID-19 hospitalizations in King County

While the state has made tremendous progress on vaccination, more than 35% of people 12 and older in the state have not yet gotten their first dose.





DOH is continuing to see outbreaks in areas and settings where vaccination rates are lower.





If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time.









Case updates July 5, 2021



United States

Total cases 33,545,316 - 3,575 in one day

Total deaths 603,181 - 37 reported in one day

Washington state

Total confirmed cases 416,532 - 1,017 new since yesterday

Probable (additional) cases 37,133 - 165 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 25,699 - 161 since yesterday

Total deaths 5,960- 21 new since yesterday.

King county

Total confirmed cases 108,149 - 226 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 6,538 - 16 new since yesterday

Total deaths 1,664 - 0 new since yesterday

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 25,576 - 48 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 1,447 - 3 new since yesterday

Total deaths 422 - 0 new since yesterday

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 2,488 - 2 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 208 -1 new since yesterday

Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 333 - 3 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday





