Visit the first-ever Uptown Evening Market this Thursday from 4pm till 9pm on 236th Street between 84th Ave W and Highway 99 (behind Safeway).

Produce, flowers, crafts, artwork, gifts, and food vendors!

Live music starting with the jazz by the Jake Bergevin Trio at 4:30pm, followed at 6:30pm by the Motown-inspired trio "The Jewel Tones."

Bring friends and family and enjoy the Uptown Evening Market!