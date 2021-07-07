Flags at half-staff July 7

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Stafford Creek Correctional Officer Gabriel Forrest, 42, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.





Officer Forrest died in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.A memorial service will take place on July 7, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam at 11:00am.Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.