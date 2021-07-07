Flags at half-staff July 7
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Officer Forrest died in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on July 7, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam at 11:00am.
Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
