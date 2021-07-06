Crafts Day at the LFP Farmers Market and more coming up from Third Place Commons



Mark your calendars and make a plan to head to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 10am to 2pm, for Crafts Day at the Market! Mark your calendars and make a plan to head to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 10am to 2pm, for





The health department does still ask all unvaccinated and partially vaccinated folks to wear their masks at the market for your safety and the safety of others.









Also on the agenda this summer is Third Place Commons’ “Summer of Music” including a hybrid of online and in-person programs all celebrating the joy of music.



Coming up on Tuesday, July 13th at 7:30pm, the TPC Movie Club will be discussing the Oscar and Grammy winning 2018 release “A Star Is Born.” Stream it ahead and then



And on Wednesday, July 21st at 5pm, the Commons Community Book Club will be discussing the joyful, quirky, and ultimately uplifting novel “The Music Shop” by Rachel Joyce. The Boston Globe says, “Love, friendship, and especially the healing powers of music all rise together into a triumphant crescendo. . . . This lovely novel is as satisfying and enlightening as the music that suffuses its every page."



This short and sweet gem is a quick read, so there’s still plenty of time to breeze through it and join the conversation.



And don’t forget that you can show your support for all this and more when you stop in for dinner at the Lake Forest Bar and Grill for “Third Place Commons Benefit Night” on Wednesday, July 7th from 5-9pm.



Twenty percent of proceeds from the evening will be donated to Third Place Commons and two of its key programs, the LFP Farmers Market and the Market Bucks food assistance program. So rally your friends and family and head out Wednesday night to eat out for a good cause!



Can’t make it to dinner? You can always



Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at







This beloved annual tradition took the year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the great news is that it’s back with bells on in 2021.You won’t want to miss this one day only opportunity to shop for jewelry, artwork, fabric arts, handmade cards and gifts, garden art, and more!And in case you haven’t heard, thanks to updated requirements from the health department, masks are no longer required at the market for vaccinated individuals!