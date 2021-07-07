Treasures abound Saturday at the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association's Annual Garage Sale Day

Wednesday, July 7, 2021


Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association's Annual Garage Sale Day
Saturday, July 10, 2021  9am - 4pm
Area homes and at Tabernacle Baptist Church (see map)


This Saturday, get out and visit your neighbors at Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association's Annual Garage Sale Day. 

With over 20 homes currently participating, you're sure to find treasures you can't live without. 

Visit our website to see the current list of addresses and download a printable map. Share our facebook event with friends and family.

We look forward to seeing you there!



Posted by DKH at 4:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

