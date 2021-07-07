LFP Council meetings Thursday

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

2021 Lake Forest Park City Council

Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6pm virtual meeting

The Lake Forest Park committee of the whole will review the Recap of Community Feedback Sessions and Discussion regarding Potential Ballot Measure and Associated Levy Amount for the Parks and Pedestrian Connections.

Full agenda and instructions for attending and commenting here

Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7pm virtual meeting

The Lake Forest Park City Council will consider these resolutions:

1. Resolution 1809 Authorizing Mayor to Sign Amendment 2 to the File Local Interlocal Agreement

2. Resolution 1810 / Relating to the City’s Regular Property Tax Levy (introduction)

The council will also vote to confirm the Mayor's offer of employment to Jeffrey D. Perrigo as Public Works Director

Full agenda and instructions for attending and commenting here



Posted by DKH at 5:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  