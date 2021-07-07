LFP Council meetings Thursday

2021 Lake Forest Park City Council



Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6pm virtual meeting





The Lake Forest Park committee of the whole will review the Recap of Community Feedback Sessions and Discussion regarding Potential Ballot Measure and Associated Levy Amount for the Parks and Pedestrian Connections.





Full agenda and instructions for attending and commenting here





Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7pm virtual meeting





The Lake Forest Park City Council will consider these resolutions:





1. Resolution 1809 Authorizing Mayor to Sign Amendment 2 to the File Local Interlocal Agreement

2. Resolution 1810 / Relating to the City’s Regular Property Tax Levy (introduction)





The council will also vote to confirm the Mayor's offer of employment to Jeffrey D. Perrigo as Public Works Director





Full agenda and instructions for attending and commenting here











