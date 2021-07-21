The Summer of Music heats up with Third Place Commons
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
The Third Place Commons Summer of Music is in full swing and heating up with the first of three streaming concerts this weekend.
On Sunday, July 25th at at 12:00 noon, tune in for a Milner Family Fiddles mini-concert streaming on the Third Place Commons YouTube channel.
Recorded inside Third Place Commons during full COVID restrictions, this performance from the Milner Family Fiddles represents a sweet, sweet return to beloved Commons music programming. Local favorites the Milners have long played the Commons stage every other month with their feel-good, rootsy Americana that never fails to elicit a smile.
Whether you’re digging in the garden, working around the house, reading a good book on the patio, or getting ready to head to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, the Milners will provide the perfect musical backdrop.
So be sure to tune in for this streaming concert for some warm-hearted musical cheer to start your Sunday afternoon off right - and to get you ready for their big return IN PERSON to the stage next month on August 15th!
Mark your calendar now, and this coming Sunday at noon, watch the Milner Family Fiddles here.
Of course, there’s plenty more where that came from. Music is also infusing every discussion in the TPC Movie Club and the Commons Community Book Club this summer, including tonight’s book club discussion of The Music Shop by Rachel Joyce.
In August, the book club will be discussing the Pulitzer Prize winning A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan while the TPC Movie Club will be discussing the six-time Oscar winner La La Land.
In fact, even this year’s LFP READS selection features music! The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune is the bestselling tale of a by-the-book social worker sent to investigate an orphanage full of magical children on an island full of secrets – including the young Antichrist who just happens to have a penchant for the music of dead people.
While Third Place Commons usually welcomes the annual READS event to the stage, that’s not possible this year. So the good folks at Third Place Books will be hosting the event online on Tuesday, July 27th at 7 PM. Read more here and be sure to pick up this delightful, witty, and heartwarming book.
From books and movies about music to streaming concerts to the return of live, in-person performances, Third Place Commons is celebrating the joy of music at every turn.
Here’s a quick rundown of the Summer of Music programs coming up:
- Online: Commons Community Book Club discusses The Music Shop by Rachel Joyce – July 21 at 5 PM
- Streaming: The Milner Family Fiddles – July 25 at noon
- Streaming: Honky Tonk Sweethearts – Aug. 7 at 7 PM
- Online: TPC Movie Club discusses La La Land – Aug. 10 at 7:30 PM
- Live Onstage: Milner Family Fiddles – Aug. 15 at 11 AM
- Online: Commons Community Book Club discusses A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan – Aug. 18 at 5 PM
- Streaming: Ken Kassover lunchtime concert – Aug. 25 at noon
- Live Onstage: Rainy City Riff Raff All Ages Outdoor Concert – Sept. 18 at 1 pm
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
