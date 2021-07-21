Shoreline council agenda for July 26, 2021

2021 Shoreline City Council

The agenda for the Shoreline City Council's July 26, 2021 regular meeting includes one Action Item.







More specifically, the appeal is of the Commission’s decision to revise its original designation of the Chapel by reducing the 2.7-acre area surrounding the Chapel to 2.6 acres by revising the eastern boundary to include a section south of the contributing lower parking lot and to exclude a 60-foot by 260-foot section north of the lower parking lot. The revised designation was based on a Request for Reconsideration filed by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).

This is an appeal of the Commission’s decision to alter the boundary of the original designation as a result of DSHS’s Request for Reconsideration. It is not an appeal of the Shoreline Commission’s decision to designate the Fircrest Naval Chapel as a Shoreline Landmark.



This is an appeal of the Commission's decision to alter the boundary of the original designation as a result of DSHS's Request for Reconsideration. It is not an appeal of the Shoreline Commission's decision to designate the Fircrest Naval Chapel as a Shoreline Landmark.



City Attorney Margaret King and Assistant City Attorney Julie Ainsworth-Taylor will make the presentation.This is a Closed-Record Hearing which means that the City Council’s decision is to be based solely on the Record before the City Council and on the arguments and supporting exhibits of the parties. Under the rules of appeal, the Council does not have the authority to request additional information from others, including DSHS.The decision being appealed is the Shoreline Landmarks Commission’s revised designation of the Naval Hospital Chapel, located within the Fircrest Campus at 1902 NE 150th St.