Case updates July 19, 2021 - UW Shoreline vaccination clinic is now closed
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
|Our thanks to the firefighters from Shoreline, Northshore, and Bothell who ran the UW Shoreline vaccination clinic which closed July 20. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
As of Monday, July 19, 2021 80% of King County residents are vaccinated.
If you are part of the 20% who are not, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.
Now closed: the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire held its last clinic on July 20. Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies like Costco, Safeway, and others.
Case updates July 19, 2021 - all new figures are since the previous reporting day
United States
- Total cases 33,983,867 - 34,830 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 606,991 - 212 new deaths since yesterday
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 423,626 - 583 new
- Probable (additional) cases 38,951 - 147 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,265 - 69 new
- Total deaths 6,056 - 14 new
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 109,713 - 30 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,628 - 8 new
- Total deaths 1,682 - -2 new
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 26,033 - 12 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,462 - 2 new
- Total deaths 426 - 1 new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,524 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 211 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 339 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 17 - -1 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment