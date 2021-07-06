The Seattle Times: Uninvited to serve on Christian group’s board after coming out, Seattle man starts nonprofit for queer youth of faith

Dr. Jun Love Young When Jun Young came out as gay, he was told he would not be asked to serve another term on the board of CRISTA, a large Christian institution in Shoreline which includes King's Schools, World Concern, CRISTA Senior Living, a media company with three radio stations, and two youth camps. When Jun Young came out as gay, he was told he would not be asked to serve another term on the board of CRISTA, a large Christian institution in Shoreline which includes King's Schools, World Concern, CRISTA Senior Living, a media company with three radio stations, and two youth camps.





Young was the board president of World Concern, an international aid group and that came to an end, too.





He used his experience as an inspiration.





He formed Zum Communications, "a small Seattle company turning into what he calls a 'change agency,'" and founded Beloved Arise to create "a space for kids who feel like spiritual outcasts — 'where they can just be themselves once a week, and feel OK, feel safe, and feel a kind of togetherness with other people of faith.' ”





He was also made to feel unwelcome at University Presbyterian Church. He left the church, as did the straight pastor of the youth group. The pastor formed an online group called Rebel under the umbrella of Beloved Arise. The group welcomes queer religious youth who need a safe place to be.





Read the full story in The Seattle Times here











