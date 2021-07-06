LFP Police to hold free Kids Bicycle Safety Rodeo on July 17

Officer Hansen shows the bike helmets which will be free to the first 25 kids

Photo courtesy LFP Police Come to the Lake Forest Park Police Department’s free Bike Safety Rodeo on Saturday July 17, 2021 from 10am to approximately 2pm at Come to the Lake Forest Park Police Department’s free Bike Safety Rodeo on Saturday July 17, 2021 from 10am to approximately 2pm at Lake Forest Park Elementary School 18500 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155





As we move into summer and reopening after a long fight battling COVID-19, we are seeing more families and children out on the street.





The Police Department is excited to be putting on a Bike Safety Rodeo.





What is a Bike Safety Rodeo?





This event will focus on children being safe while getting outside for biking. There will be an obstacle course where children can learn about stop signs, crosswalks, approaching corners, as well as being considerate around other bikers and groups of people.





We have received donations from several bicycle stores around the community and will be giving away approximately 25 helmets to those who arrive first as well as those who need one.





There will be free beverages for children and adults.