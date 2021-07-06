LFP Police to hold free Kids Bicycle Safety Rodeo on July 17
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
|Officer Hansen shows the bike helmets which will be free to the first 25 kids
Photo courtesy LFP Police
As we move into summer and reopening after a long fight battling COVID-19, we are seeing more families and children out on the street.
The Police Department is excited to be putting on a Bike Safety Rodeo.
What is a Bike Safety Rodeo?
This event will focus on children being safe while getting outside for biking. There will be an obstacle course where children can learn about stop signs, crosswalks, approaching corners, as well as being considerate around other bikers and groups of people.
We have received donations from several bicycle stores around the community and will be giving away approximately 25 helmets to those who arrive first as well as those who need one.
There will be free beverages for children and adults.
