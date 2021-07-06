Case updates July 4, 2021 - no updates because of the holiday

Tuesday, July 6, 2021


While the state has made tremendous progress on vaccination, more than 35% of people 12 and older in the state have not yet gotten their first dose.

DOH is continuing to see outbreaks in areas and settings where vaccination rates are lower. 

If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time. 

There were no updates today because of the holiday.

United States - not updated 
  • Total cases 33,530,880 -   in one day
  • Total deaths 603,018 -  in one day

Washington state - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 415,515 -  new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 36,968 -  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,538 -  since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,939 -  new since yesterday.

King county - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 107,923 -  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 6,522 -  new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,664 -  new since yesterday

Seattle - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 25,528 -  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,444 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 422 - 0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 2,486 -    new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 207 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 330 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday


