Red Cross will install free smoke alarms in your home





Before COVID, I posted that the Red Cross was installing free smoke alarms, and some of you took advantage of that offer.





COVID shut that down in the interest of safety and following CDC guidelines; but now we're starting to get back to it!





If you haven't checked your smoke alarms, please do it NOW. There's a 10-year lifespan on them. After that, the sensors become less effective.





So how old are your alarms?

Look on either the side or the back of the alarm for the date they were manufactured or installed.

The manufacture date will be there, and hopefully someone remembered to enter the installation date.



If it's more than ten years old (or even coming up on ten years) - please replace the alarm. Another way to tell if it's OLD is to just look at the color of the alarm.

If it's YELLOW, it's probably time to replace it.



If it's been painted over, it's time to replace it.

To sign up to have free smoke alarms installed, please email me at Jamie.Gravelle@RedCross.org





Provide your name and phone number, and I'll be happy to get you scheduled. This is a nation-wide program.









By Jamie Gravelle, Red Cross employee