Summer meals from Shoreline Schools for kids and teens 18 and younger
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Shoreline Public Schools will serve FREE meals for kids and teens, 18 and younger.
Weekdays-July 6 to July 30, 2021Shoreline School District Food and Nutrition Services Program
The Shoreline School District Community Summer Meal Distribution Program began Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Hot lunch can be picked-up Monday through Friday from Meridian Park Elementary between 12:15 and 12:45pm and from Shorewood High School between 12 and 12:30pm.
For a full listing of free summer meal options, visit the website: https://www.shorelineschools.org/Page/2498
