Announcement for Fire Commissioner vacancy – Northshore Fire Department

KENMORE, Wash., July 7, 2021 – Fire Commissioner Needed.





The Northshore Fire Department, serving the cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, has two vacant Fire Commissioner Positions: Position 1 and Position 3.





Fire Commissioners act as the board of directors for the department.





Letters must be received at the email or address below no later than 5:00pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

District Board Secretary Amy Oakley

Boardsecretary@northshorefire.com



7220 NE 181st Street

Kenmore, WA 98028

Phone: 425-354-1780



Candidates selected for follow-up interviews will be notified by Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Interviews by the Board of Fire Commissioners will be conducted August 9 through 13, 2021. Appointments will be made no later than August 17, 2021.



All those who apply must reside and be registered to vote within the fire District. The fire District boundary is consistent with the city boundaries of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore. The term for Fire Commissioner Position 1 runs through December 2022. Position 3 runs through December 2021.



Additional information about the role of a fire commissioner can be found in the Washington State Fire Commissioners ‘Commissioner Handbook’ http://www.plfr.org/about-plfr/docs/WFCACommissionerHandbook.pdf or by contacting one of the current Northshore Fire Commissioners https://www.northshorefire.com/about/board-of-commissioners/







If you are interested in serving your community as a Fire Commissioner, please submit a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to the District Board Secretary.