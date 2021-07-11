Scene on the Sound: Hapag-Lloyd container ship

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





With a fleet of 241 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies.





The Company has around 13,300 employees and 395 offices in 131 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU* – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers.





A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.





This ship is lightly loaded. It's possible that Seattle is the end of its route. This ship is one of its "Express" class, sailing among the world's port cities to deliver and pick up cargo containers.





*TEU stands for Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit which can be used to measure a ship’s cargo carrying capacity. The dimensions of one TEU are equal to that of a standard 20′ shipping container. 20 feet long, 8 feet tall. Usually 9-11 pallets are able to fit in one TEU. Two TEUs are equal to one FEU (forty-foot-equivalent unit).





Example – The world’s largest container ships can carry in excess of 14,000 TEUs.











