Case updates July 9, 2021

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Last day for Shoreline vaccination clinic is July 20
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The UW Med clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire, will be closing and July 20 is the last day.

Case updates July 9, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,659,974 -  26,742 in one day
  • Total deaths 604,596 - 320 reported in one day

Washington state - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 417,687 -  new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 37,416 -  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,758 -  since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,997  -  new since yesterday.

King county - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 108,397 -  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 6,550 -  new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,672 -   new since yesterday

Seattle - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 25,645 -   new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,450 -  new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 421 -    new since yesterday

Shoreline - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 2,494 -    new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 209 -   new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 -  new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 334 -  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 -  new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 -  new since yesterday


Posted by DKH at 4:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  