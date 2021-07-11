Health Insurance Enrollment Event and Health Fair in Kenmore July 24, 2021

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Health Insurance Enrollment Event and Health Fair
Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
Centro Rendu, St. Vincent de Paul Kenmore, 7304 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore

Mammograms 8:00am-4:00pm by appointment only, call 1-800-756-5437.

Sign up for health insurance, energy assistance, Basic Food, ORCA LIFT cards, and other supports.

For more information. call King County CHAP 1-800-756-5437 or visit www.kingcounty.gov/outreach 



