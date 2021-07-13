Ridgecrest garage sales bring out the neighborhood

A great way to meet your neighbors





On Saturday, July 10, 2021 the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association held its annual garage sale day.





If you have large items, the driveway is the best location





It was more important than ever this year after the pandemic lockdown.





If you don't have a lot of items, outside the fence, in the shade of the tree works just fine





People were happy to get out in the sun, talk to their neighbors and score some great bargains in the process.





This one looks like fun!





Many people set up shop in their front yards, while others set up stations at the Tabernacle Baptist Church.





If you missed the sales - there's always next year.





All photos by Steven H. Robinson











