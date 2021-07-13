Ridgecrest garage sales bring out the neighborhood

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A great way to meet your neighbors

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association held its annual garage sale day. 

If you have large items, the driveway is the best location

It was more important than ever this year after the pandemic lockdown. 

If you don't have a lot of items, outside the fence, in the shade of the tree works just fine

People were happy to get out in the sun, talk to their neighbors and score some great bargains in the process. 

This one looks like fun!

Many people set up shop in their front yards, while others set up stations at the Tabernacle Baptist Church.


If you missed the sales - there's always next year.

All photos by Steven H. Robinson



Posted by DKH at 2:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  