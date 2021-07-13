LFP Rotary is back to holding in person meetings, with an exciting lineup of speakers in July



Visit Lake Forest Park Rotary Club to hear a variety of community speakers, and to find out about our service projects. We are meeting in person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian on Wednesday mornings at 7:00am for breakfast, and our speakers start at 7:30am. You can also join via Zoom. Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Visit Lake Forest Park Rotary Club to hear a variety of community speakers, and to find out about our service projects. We are meeting in person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian on Wednesday mornings at 7:00am for breakfast, and our speakers start at 7:30am. You can also join via Zoom. Lake Forest Park Presbyterian 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2257977384



Meeting ID: 225 797 7384



Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park



July 14

Speaker: Mayor Jeff Johnson Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 225 797 7384



Join us for a presentation from Mayor Jeff Johnson on what has been going on in city hall over the past year and half. It’s been more than a year since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States, and while we’ve been busy washing our hands, wearing masks, and occasionally scrambling to get toilet paper, city staff has continued to operate, working hard to get us through this tough period of time. The Mayor will go over current and future city projects, then answer any questions you may have.



July 21

Speaker: Mari Horita, Executive Director, One Roof Foundation



The Seattle Kraken is the NHL’s 32nd franchise, the first professional hockey team in Seattle since the Seattle Totems finished their 1974-75 season in the then-pro-Western Hockey League. The Kraken will play at Climate Pledge Arena, which is undergoing a transformation to develop the arena originally constructed for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair (saving the landmark roof) into a state-of-the-art facility, which will bring the best of live sport, music, and entertainment to the city.



The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena are joining forces to create One Roof Foundation, which will serve as the philanthropic arm of both organizations. The foundation will be specific about how to generate social change in a trio of ‘primary impact’ areas: youth homelessness, access and opportunities in youth hockey and environmental justice.



July 28

Youth Resource Center in Lake Forest Park



Over the past four years, residents of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline have been working to address a critical need in their community: the lack of resources for youth and young adults experiencing homelessness. Year after year, community members analyzed the results from their annual point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness as well as data from the Shoreline School District. The numbers were impossible to ignore. Youth homelessness rates were rising yet there were no organizations in either municipality to serve them.



So, the community decided to take matters into their own hands: they organized. The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA), and the City of Lake Forest Park joined forces and worked with King County Councilmember, Rod Dembowski, to help address the need.





The Rotary Club of Shoreline, the City of Shoreline, and the Shoreline School District later joined the efforts as well, adding increased capacity. In 2019, after years of advocacy, community members successfully secured funding in the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy for a Youth Resource Navigator to serve young people experiencing homelessness or housing instability in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.







